Recent wave: wave v of (C) ended at 94.12 and major correction in wave A has ended at 149.79



Trend: Sideways





Original strategy:



Sell at 121.20, Target: 119.60, Stop: 121.80



Position: -

Target: -

Stop: -





New strategy :



Sell at 121.65, Target: 120.00, Stop: 122.25



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As the single currency has recovered after holding above yesterday's low at 120.54, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and upside risk remains for test of 121.41 resistance, however, reckon upside would be limited to 121.65-70 and bring another decline later, below said support at 120.54 would add credence to our view that the erratic decline from 124.10 top is still in progress for retracement of recent rise to 120.00 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 119.50-55 and price should stay well above support at 118.71.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 121.65-70 should limit upside. Above 122.00 would defer and risk rebound to resistance at 122.42 but only break there would abort and signal low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 122.90-00 first.



Our latest preferred count is that wave (ii) is ABC-X-ABC which ended at 123.33 and wave (iii) is unfolding with wave iii ended at 100.77, followed by wave iv at 111.57 and wave v as well as the wave (iii) has ended at 97.04, followed by wave (iv) at 111.43 and wave (v) has ended at 94.12 which is also the end of the larger degree v, this also implied the major wave (C) has also ended there, hence major correction has commenced from there with (A) leg unfolding in its lower degree wave c which has possibly ended at 145.69. Under this count, A-B-C wave (B) has commenced with A leg ended at 136.23, wave B at 143.79 and wave C has possibly ended at 149.79.



Our larger degree count is that the decline from 139.26 is wave (C) and is sub-divided into a diagonal triangle i-ii-iii-iv-v with wave i - 105.44, wave ii- 123.33, wave iii - 97.03, wave iv - 111.43, followed by the final wave v as well as the end of wave (C) at 94.12, this also mark the bottom of larger degree wave B. Under this count, major rise in wave C has commenced as an impulsive wave with minor wave III ended at 145.69, wave V is still in progress for further gain to 150.00. Having said that, this so-called wave V could well be the first leg of larger degree 5-waver wave C and this wave C should bring at least a retest of wave A top at 169.97 (July 2008).