Recent wave: wave v of (C) ended at 94.12 and major correction in wave A has ended at 149.79



Trend: Sideways





Original strategy:



Sold at 121.65, stopped at 122.25



Position: - Short at 121.65

Target: -

Stop: - 122.25





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





Euro's rebound from 120.54 (this week's low) turned out to be stronger than expected, dampening our bearishness and suggesting a temporary low has been formed there, hence test of resistance at 122.42 is likely, break there would extend gain to 122.62 and possibly 122.95-00 but break of latter level is needed to signal the correction from 124.10 top has ended and encourage for headway to 123.50-60.



In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 121.75-80 would bring pullback to 121.25-30 but break there is needed to suggest the rebound fro 120.54 has ended instead, bring weakness to 120.90-95, then retest of said this week's low.



Our latest preferred count is that wave (ii) is ABC-X-ABC which ended at 123.33 and wave (iii) is unfolding with wave iii ended at 100.77, followed by wave iv at 111.57 and wave v as well as the wave (iii) has ended at 97.04, followed by wave (iv) at 111.43 and wave (v) has ended at 94.12 which is also the end of the larger degree v, this also implied the major wave (C) has also ended there, hence major correction has commenced from there with (A) leg unfolding in its lower degree wave c which has possibly ended at 145.69. Under this count, A-B-C wave (B) has commenced with A leg ended at 136.23, wave B at 143.79 and wave C has possibly ended at 149.79.



Our larger degree count is that the decline from 139.26 is wave (C) and is sub-divided into a diagonal triangle i-ii-iii-iv-v with wave i - 105.44, wave ii- 123.33, wave iii - 97.03, wave iv - 111.43, followed by the final wave v as well as the end of wave (C) at 94.12, this also mark the bottom of larger degree wave B. Under this count, major rise in wave C has commenced as an impulsive wave with minor wave III ended at 145.69, wave V is still in progress for further gain to 150.00. Having said that, this so-called wave V could well be the first leg of larger degree 5-waver wave C and this wave C should bring at least a retest of wave A top at 169.97 (July 2008).