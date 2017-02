Recent wave: wave v of (C) ended at 94.12 and major correction in wave A has ended at 149.79



Trend: Sideways





Although the single currency dropped briefly below support at 121.13, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rebound from 121.01 suggest further choppy trading would be seen and gain to 122.70-75 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon indicated resistance at 123.31 (last week's high) would limit upside and bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 121.70-75 would bring weakness to 121.45-50 but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 121.01 has ended, bring another fall to this level but price should stay above previous support at 120.54.



Our latest preferred count is that wave (ii) is ABC-X-ABC which ended at 123.33 and wave (iii) is unfolding with wave iii ended at 100.77, followed by wave iv at 111.57 and wave v as well as the wave (iii) has ended at 97.04, followed by wave (iv) at 111.43 and wave (v) has ended at 94.12 which is also the end of the larger degree v, this also implied the major wave (C) has also ended there, hence major correction has commenced from there with (A) leg unfolding in its lower degree wave c which has possibly ended at 145.69. Under this count, A-B-C wave (B) has commenced with A leg ended at 136.23, wave B at 143.79 and wave C has possibly ended at 149.79.



Our larger degree count is that the decline from 139.26 is wave (C) and is sub-divided into a diagonal triangle i-ii-iii-iv-v with wave i - 105.44, wave ii- 123.33, wave iii - 97.03, wave iv - 111.43, followed by the final wave v as well as the end of wave (C) at 94.12, this also mark the bottom of larger degree wave B. Under this count, major rise in wave C has commenced as an impulsive wave with minor wave III ended at 145.69, wave V is still in progress for further gain to 150.00. Having said that, this so-called wave V could well be the first leg of larger degree 5-waver wave C and this wave C should bring at least a retest of wave A top at 169.97 (July 2008).