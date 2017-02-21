<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY - 119.90





Recent wave: wave v of (C) ended at 94.12 and major correction in wave A has ended at 149.79



Trend: Sideways





New strategy :



Sell at 120.20, Target: 118.50, Stop: 120.80



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As Friday’s retreat has kept aussie under pressure, suggesting early rebound from 119.33 has ended at 121.34 earlier and mild downside bias remains for weakness towards previous support at 119.33, however, break there is needed to confirm early decline from 124.10 top has resumed and extend further fall to 119.00, then towards 118.50 which is likely to hold on first testing due to near term oversold condition.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on recovery. Above 120.65-70 would bring rebound to 121.00-05 but only break of said resistance at 121.34 would revive bullishness and extend the rebound from 119.33 low to 121.90-00, having said that, a break of resistance at 122.52 is needed to signal recent entire correction from 124.10 top has possibly ended, encourage for headway to 123.00 but price should falter below key resistance at 123.31.



Our latest preferred count is that wave (ii) is ABC-X-ABC which ended at 123.33 and wave (iii) is unfolding with wave iii ended at 100.77, followed by wave iv at 111.57 and wave v as well as the wave (iii) has ended at 97.04, followed by wave (iv) at 111.43 and wave (v) has ended at 94.12 which is also the end of the larger degree v, this also implied the major wave (C) has also ended there, hence major correction has commenced from there with (A) leg unfolding in its lower degree wave c which has possibly ended at 145.69. Under this count, A-B-C wave (B) has commenced with A leg ended at 136.23, wave B at 143.79 and wave C has possibly ended at 149.79.



Our larger degree count is that the decline from 139.26 is wave (C) and is sub-divided into a diagonal triangle i-ii-iii-iv-v with wave i - 105.44, wave ii- 123.33, wave iii - 97.03, wave iv - 111.43, followed by the final wave v as well as the end of wave (C) at 94.12, this also mark the bottom of larger degree wave B. Under this count, major rise in wave C has commenced as an impulsive wave with minor wave III ended at 145.69, wave V is still in progress for further gain to 150.00. Having said that, this so-called wave V could well be the first leg of larger degree 5-waver wave C and this wave C should bring at least a retest of wave A top at 169.97 (July 2008).