<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY - 119.73





Recent wave: wave v of (C) ended at 94.12 and major correction in wave A has ended at 149.79



Trend: Sideways





Original strategy:



Sell at 120.00, Target: 118.20, Stop: 120.60



Position: -

Target: -

Stop: -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As the single currency has rebounded again after finding renewed buying interest at 118.67, suggesting a temporary low has possibly been formed at 118.24 and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for test of 120.25-35, break there would add credence to this view, bring retracement to 120.90-00 but reckon upside would be limited and price should falter well below resistance at 122.52, bring another decline later.



On the downside, whilst pullback to 119.00-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon said support at 118.67 would contain downside and bring another rebound later. A drop below this level would signal the rebound from 118.24 has ended, bring retest of this level later. A drop below there would extend recent decline from 124.10 top to 118.00 and later towards 117.50. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.



Our latest preferred count is that wave (ii) is ABC-X-ABC which ended at 123.33 and wave (iii) is unfolding with wave iii ended at 100.77, followed by wave iv at 111.57 and wave v as well as the wave (iii) has ended at 97.04, followed by wave (iv) at 111.43 and wave (v) has ended at 94.12 which is also the end of the larger degree v, this also implied the major wave (C) has also ended there, hence major correction has commenced from there with (A) leg unfolding in its lower degree wave c which has possibly ended at 145.69. Under this count, A-B-C wave (B) has commenced with A leg ended at 136.23, wave B at 143.79 and wave C has possibly ended at 149.79.



Our larger degree count is that the decline from 139.26 is wave (C) and is sub-divided into a diagonal triangle i-ii-iii-iv-v with wave i - 105.44, wave ii- 123.33, wave iii - 97.03, wave iv - 111.43, followed by the final wave v as well as the end of wave (C) at 94.12, this also mark the bottom of larger degree wave B. Under this count, major rise in wave C has commenced as an impulsive wave with minor wave III ended at 145.69, wave V is still in progress for further gain to 150.00. Having said that, this so-called wave V could well be the first leg of larger degree 5-waver wave C and this wave C should bring at least a retest of wave A top at 169.97 (July 2008).