Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term down





New strategy :



Buy at 1.3255, Target: 1.3425, Stop: 1.3195



Position: -



Target: -



Stop:-





The greenback has surged after breaking indicated resistance at 1.3212 and consolidation with upside bias remains for the erratic rise from 1.2969 low to bring further gain to resistance at 1.3388, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.3420-25 and price should falter below resistance at 1.3461, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy on pullback as 1.3240-50 should limit downside and bring another rise later. Only below said previous resistance at 1.3212 (now support) would suggest top is possibly formed, bring weakness to 1.3165 but break of latter level is needed to add credence to this view, bring further fall to 1.3100



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.