Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.3120, Target: 1.3300, Stop: 1.3060



Position: - Long at 1.3120



Target: - 1.3300



Stop: - 1.3060





New strategy :



Exit long entered at 1.3120,



Position: - Long at 1.3120



Target: -



Stop:-





As the retreat from 1.3210 turned out to be stronger than expected, dampening our bullishness and downside risk remains for weakness to 1.3074 support cannot be ruled out, break there would suggest top is formed, bring further fall to 1.3030-35 but indicated support at 1.3009 should remain intact. Only a drop below this level would signal recent decline has resumed and extend weakness to another previous support at 1.2969 which is likely to hold on first testing.



In view of this, would be prudent to exit long entered at 1.3120 and stand aside for now. Above 1.3160-70 would suggest the retreat from 1.3210 has ended, bring another rise to 1.3210-12 resistance, break there would revive bullishness and add credence to this view that the erratic rise from 1.2969 is still in progress for further gain to 1.3250 and then 1.3300.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.