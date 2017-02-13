<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3103





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.3135, Target: 1.2975, Stop: 1.3160



Position: - Short at 1.3135



Target: - 1.2975



Stop: - 1.3160





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.3135, Target: 1.2975, Stop: 1.3160



Position: - Short at 1.3135



Target: - 1.2975



Stop:- 1.3160





The greenback traded narrowly and further sideways trading is in store, however, as long as indicated resistance at 1.3158 holds, bearishness remains for the fall from 1.3212 to extend weakness to 1.3035-40 but below there is needed to signal the rebound from 1.2969 (last week’s low) has ended at 1.3212, bring further decline to 1.3000 and possibly retest of said support at 1.2969, break there would bring further fall to 1.2935-40.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.3135. Above said resistance at 1.3158 would defer and risk test of 1.3190-95, break there would bring retest of 1.3212, however, above there is needed to signal the corrective rise from 1.2969 low is still in progress for retracement of recent decline to 1.3240-50 and later 1.3270 but upside should be limited to 1.3300-10, risk from there is seen for a retreat later.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.