Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Although the greenback has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.3103, break of this week’s low at 1.2969 is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend early decline from 1.3599 (b leg top) to 1.2940 and possibly towards 1.2900 but oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2870 and reckon 1.2850 would hold from here. If said support at 1.2969 continues to hold, then further consolidation would take place and another bounce to 1.3103 cannot be ruled out but indicated resistance at 1.3170 should limit upside and bring another decline later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell on subsequent recovery as 1.3170 should limit upside. Above 1.3212 (previous support) would suggest low has been formed and risk a stronger rebound to 1.3250 and possibly test of 1.3295-00 but reckon upside would be limited to 1.3335 resistance and price should falter well below said resistance at 1.3388.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.