Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.3170, Target: 1.3000, Stop: 1.3230



New strategy :



Exit short entered at 1.3170



The greenback staged a strong rebound above 1.3200 level, dampening our bearishness and near term upside risk is seen for the rebound from 1.2969 (last week’s low) to extend gain to 1.3240-50, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.3300 and price should falter below resistance at 1.3335, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 1.3170 and stand aside in the meantime. Below 1.3100-05 would bring test of 1.3074 support but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.3040 and later towards 1.3000 but price should stay well above previous support at 1.2969, bring rebound later.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.