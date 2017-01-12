<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3095





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.3350, Target: 1.3160, Stop: 1.3410



Position: -



Target: -



Stop: -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.3250, Target: 1.3050, Stop: 1.3310



Position: -



Target: -



Stop:-





The greenback has dropped again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.3294 and the breach of previous support at 1.3081 signals top has indeed been formed earlier at 1.3589, adding credence to our bearish view and downside bias remains for the fall from there to extend weakness to 1.3000, however, near term oversold condition should limit downside to 1.2950-55 and reckon 1.2900-10 would remain intact.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and we are still looking to sell on recovery but at a lower level as 1.3250-60 should cap upside. Only break of said resistance at 1.3294 would abort and suggest a temporary low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 1.3340-50, then towards previous support at 1.3387 which is likely to hold from here.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.