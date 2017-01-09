<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3255





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





As the greenback recovered after marginal fall to 1.3177 on Friday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to 1.3300-10 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3330-40 and bring another decline, below said support at 1.3177 would extend the fall from 1.3599 top to 1.3150 and possibly towards 1.3100 but reckon previous support at 1.3081 would hold on first testing.



In view of this, we are still looking to sell on recovery as 1.3330-40 should limit upside. Above 1.3390-00 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to 1.3460-65 but upside should be limited and price should falter below resistance at 1.3558, bring another retreat later.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.