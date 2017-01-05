<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3289





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Sell at 1.3450, Target: 1.3280, Stop: 1.3510



Sell at 1.3360, Target: 1.3200, Stop: 1.3420



Yesterday's selloff adds credence to our view that top has been formed at 1.3599 last week and consolidation with downside bias remains for retracement of recent rise, below 1.3250 would encourage for further subsequent fall to 1.3200-10 but reckon near term oversold condition would limit downside and reckon 1.3150 would hold.



In view of this, we are still looking to sell on recovery but at a lower level as 1.3350-60 should limit upside. Above 1.3400-10 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to 1.3460-65 but upside should be limited and price should falter below resistance at 1.3558, bring another retreat later.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.