<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3333





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.3500, Target: 1.3300, Stop: 1.3560



Position: -



Target: -



Stop: -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.3450, Target: 1.3280, Stop: 1.3510



Position: -



Target: -



Stop:-

Current selloff adds credence to our view that top has been formed at 1.3599 last week and consolidation with downside bias remains for retracement of recent rise, hence test of 1.3270-75 would be seen, however, break there is needed to provide confirmation, bring further subsequent fall to 1.3250 but reckon near term oversold condition would limit downside to 1.3200.



In view of this, we are still looking to sell on recovery but at a lower level as 1.3450-60 should limit upside. Above 1.3495-00 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to resistance at 1.3558 but still reckon said resistance at 1.3599 (last week's high) would cap upside and bring another retreat later.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.