<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3320





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.3190, stopped at 1.3250



Position: - Short at 1.3190



Target: -



Stop: - 1.3250





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -



Target: -



Stop:-





The rebound from 1.3019 turned out to be much stronger than expected, suggesting low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for retracement of recent decline, hence gain to 1.3350, then previous support at 1.3387 would be seen, however, break of latter level is needed to retain near term bullishness and encourage for headway to 1.3420-25, then test of resistance at 1.3461 which is likely to hold from here.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy on subsequent pullback, below 1.3250 would bring retreat to 1.3200 but downside should be limited to 1.3140-50 and previous resistance at 1.3121 should remain intact, bring another rebound later.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.