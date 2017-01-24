<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3178





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.3235, stopped at 1.3175



Position: - Long at 1.3235



Target: -



Stop: - 1.3175





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -



Target: -



Stop:-





Although the greenback bounced to 1.3299, renewed selling interest emerged and the pair dropped sharply in US morning, dampening our bullishness and downside risk remains for weakness to 1.3100-10, however, break of 1.3050-55 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.3019 has ended and bring retest of this level later.



On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.3200-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.3250 would limit upside and bring another decline later. Only above resistance at 1.3299 would revive bullishness and suggest the retreat from 1.3388 has ended and bring test of 1.3335 resistance first.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.