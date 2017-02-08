<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3148





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Exit short entered at 1.3170



Position: - Short at 1.3170



Target: -



Stop: -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -



Target: -



Stop:-





Although the greenback has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.3212 yesterday and consolidation below this level would be seen for weakness to 1.3100, break of 1.3070-75 is needed to revive bearishness and signal the rebound from 1.2969 (last week’s low) has ended, bring further fall to 1.3000, however, reckon said support at 1.2969 would remain intact.



On the upside, above said resistance at 1.3212 would suggest the corrective rise from 1.2969 low is still in progress for retracement of recent decline to 1.3240-50, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.3300 and price should falter below resistance at 1.3335, bring retreat later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.