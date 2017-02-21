<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3141





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -



Target: -



Stop:-





As the greenback has risen again after brief pullback, adding credence to our view that further choppy trading above support at 1.2969 would be seen and mild upside bias remains for recovery to 1.3170-80, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below resistance at 1.3212, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rebound here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. On the downside, below 1.3070-75 would bring another test of 1.3009 but break there is needed to revive bearish view that the rebound from 1.2969 (last month’s low) has ended at 1.3212 and extend weakness to said support at 1.2969, once this level is penetrated, this would extend recent decline towards 1.2935-40 later.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.