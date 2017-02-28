<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD - 1.3206





Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700



Trend: Near term down





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -



Target: -



Stop:-

The greenback found good support at 1.3056 late last week and has rebounded again, suggesting the erratic rise from 1.2969 low is still in progress for retracement of recent decline, hence gain to 1.3240-50 is likely, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.3300 and price should falter below resistance at 1.3335, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.3150 would bring test of 1.3120-25 but break of latter level is needed to signal top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.307580 but said support at 1.3056 should limit downside. Only break of 1.3009 support would revive bearishness and signal the corrective rise from 1.2969 low has ended, bring retest of this level first.



To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.