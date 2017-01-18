<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/CAD – 1.3990





EUR/CAD: Wave 4 ended at 1.4380 and wave 5 as well as circle wave C has possibly ended at 1.2129, major (A)-(B)-(C) correction has commenced and indicated target at 1.6000 had been met.





The single currency did meet renewed selling interest at 1.4366 late last month (we recommended in our previous update made on 14 Dec 2016 to sell at 1.4300 and a short position was entered) and has dropped in line with our bearish expectation, however, a break of recent low at 1.3820 is needed to signal recent decline from 1.6106 has resumed and extend weakness to 1.3750-55 (76.4% retracement of 1.3025-1.6106) and possibly 1.3600 but reckon downside would be limited to previous support at 1.3518 and price should stay above 1.3355-60 (100% projection of 1.6106-1.4181 measuring from 1.5282).



Our latest preferred count is that larger degree wave [C] from 1.3289 as well as circle wave B ended at 1.7509 in Dec 2008 with (A): 1.6325, (B): 1.4719 followed by wave (C) at 1.7509, hence circle wave C is unfolding with wave 1 ended at 1.5186 (diagonal wave 1), wave 2 at 1.6096, impulsive wave 3 has ended at 1.2451, followed by wave 4 at 1.4380, in view of recent strong rebound, we are now treating the wave 5 as well as larger degree circle wave C has ended at 1.2129, hence (A)-(B)-(C) correction has commenced from there with impulsive wave (C) now unfolding and indicated initial upside target at 1.6000 had been met and reckon 1.6500 would hold.



On the upside, a daily close above 1.4055 resistance would prolong consolidation above 1.3820 and risk recovery to 1.4100-10 and then 1.4200, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.4285 resistance and price should falter below said last month's high at 1.4366, bring another decline later. Only a sustained breach above 1.4390-00 would defer and suggest a temporary low is formed, risk retracement to 1.4500 and then 1.4700 before prospect of another decline.



Recommendation: Take profit on our short position entered at 1.4300 with over 300 points profit and would stand aside for this week.

On the bigger picture, our long-term count on the monthly chart is that a big sideways consolidation from 2000 low of 1.2557 has possibly ended at 1.7509 as circle wave B with [A]: 1.6976 ( (A): 1.4513, (B): 1.2612, (C): 1.6976), wave [B]: 1.3289 is a double three with 1st a-b-c: 1.5384, x: 1.6709 and 2nd a-b-c: 1.3289. As indicated above, the wave [C] has ended at 1.7509. The selloff from there is now unfolding which itself should be labeled as an impulsive wave with wave 1: 1.5186 (diagonal wave 1), followed by wave 2: 1.6096 and wave 3: 1.2451, wave 4: 1.4380, wave 5 as well as larger degree circle wave C has possibly ended at 1.2129 and major correction has possibly commenced for retracement of recent decline towards 1.4000, then 1.4180-90 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.7509-1.2129). Below said support at 1.2129 would risk weakness to psychological support at 1.2000 and then 1.1851 (50% projection of 1.7509-1.2451 measuring from 1.4380) but reckon 1.1500 would remain intact, bring reversal later.