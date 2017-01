On the downside, whilst pullback to 1.0600 and 1.0500 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 1.0350-60 and support at 1.0235 should remain intact, bring another rebound later. In the event euro drops below said support at 1.0235, this would suggest first leg of correction from 0.8246 has ended as wave A, then wave B correction shall take place for weakness to 1.0000, however, downside should be limited to 0.9700 and reckon 0.9500 would hold from here, bring another rebound in late 2017.