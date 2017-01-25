<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/CHF : 1.0735



EUR/CHF: Major wave 5 trough ended at 0.8426 and correction has commenced from there for subsequent gain towards 1.1400-1.1500.





The single currency has remained confined within near term established range and further sideways trading is in store, whilst recovery to 1.0785-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0898-1.0678) cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0810-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and bring another decline later. Below support at 1.0678 would extend the fall from 1.1001 to 1.0650, however, break of previous support at 1.0622 is needed to confirm erratic decline from 1.1201 (2016 high) has resumed and bring subsequent selloff to 1.0550 and possibly towards 1.0500.



To recap our preferred count, the decline from 1.6828 (end wave (B)) is labeled as the beginning of wave (C) which should unfold as an impulsive move with 1: 1.5326, 2: 1.6377 and wave 3 is sub-divided into (i): 1.4300, (ii): 1.5880 and wave (iii) is still unfolding with (1): 1.4577, (2): 1.5448 and wave (3) is an extended 3rd with i: 1.5006, ii: 1.5383, wave iii: 1.3073, then wave iv ended at 1.3925 and wave v at 1.3073, wave (4) ended at 1.3925 and wave (5) has ended at 1.2765 which also marked the low of wave (iii) and wave (iv) has ended at 1.3835 and wave (v) as well as larger degree wave 3 has ended at 1.0075. The selloff from 1.2650 signals wave 4 has ended there and we are taking a view that the wave 5 could also have ended 0.8426, hence consolidation is seen with mild upside bias for rebound to 1.1000 first, then towards 1.1400.



On the upside, whilst recovery to resistance at 1.0762 is likely, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0810-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0898-1.0678) and bring another decline later to aforesaid downside targets. Only break of indicated resistance at 1.0899 would abort and suggest low is formed instead, risk another strong rebound to 1.0950 and possibly towards resistance at 1.0977 but price should falter below resistance at 1.1001, bring retreat later.



Recommendation: Sell again at 1.0800 for 1.0630 with stop above 1.0900.



The long-term downtrend started from 1.9626 (Apr 1985) to 1.4166 (Sep 1995) is treated as wave (A) with A:1.6285 (Dec 1987), B: 1.9342 (May 1992) and C: 1.4166, then wave (B) ended at 1.6828 with A: 1.7147 (Feb 1997), B: 1.4398 (Sep 2001), C: 1.6828 (Nov 2007), therefore, wave (C) is now in progress with the breakdown indicated as above. This wave (C) already met indicated downside target at 1.1455/60 and 1.1300, it could have ended at 0.8426, consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for gain to 1.1000 and later towards 1.2000.