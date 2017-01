On the downside, whilst pullback to 0.8300-10 and 0.8250 is likely, reckon downside would be limited to 0.8200 and previous resistance at 0.8117 should hold, bring another rise later. A drop below 0.8000 psychological level would defer our bullishness and risk weakness to 0.7940-45 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.6936-0.9576), then 0.7850 but downside should be limited to 0.7700 and support at 0.7565 should remain intact, bring another rise in late 2017.