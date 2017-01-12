<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP – 0.8674





EUR/GBP – The major (A)(B)(C)-(X)-(A)(B)(C) correction from 0.9805 is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



The single currency did stage the anticipated rebound, our long position entered at 0.8425 met indicated upside target at 0.8625, although the pair then retreated from 0.8669 to as low as 0.8450, as euro found renewed buying interest there and has rallied again, adding credence to our view that low has been formed at 0.8304, hence consolidation with upside bias is seen for this move to bring retracement of the decline from 0.9576 top and further gain to 0.8790-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9576-0.8304) would be seen, above there would encourage for headway towards previous support at 0.8880 but reckon upside would be limited to 0.8940-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter below psychological resistance at 0.9000.



Our latest preferred count is that the wave V of a 5-wave series from 0.5682 ended at 0.9805 earlier and major from there has possibly ended at 0.8067 as A-B-C-X-A-B-C. We are keeping our view that the entire correction from 0.9805 has possibly ended at 0.7756 and as labeled as the attached daily chart and impulsive move from 0.9084 has ended at 0.7756 as a 5-waver which marked either the (C) wave or the A leg of (C), a daily close above resistance at 0.8831 would suggest (C) leg has ended and headway towards 0.9084.



On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 0.8600-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 0.8530-35 and bring another rise later to aforesaid upside targets. Below 0.8500 would defer but only break of 0.8450 support would abort and signal the rebound from 0.8304 has ended instead, bring further fall to 0.8390-00 first. Recommendation: Long entered at 0.8425 met target at 0.8625 with 200 points profit and would buy again at 0.8600 for 0.8800 with stop below 0.8500.

Euro's long term uptrend started in Feb 1981 at 0.5039 and is unfolding as a (A)-(B)-(C) move with (A): 0.8433 (Feb 1993), (B): 0.5682 (May 2000) and impulsive wave (C) should have ended at 0.9805 with wave III ended at 0.7254 (May 2003), triangle wave IV at 0.6536 (23 Jan 2007) and wave V as well as wave (C) has ended at 0.9805.



We are keeping an alternate count that only wave III ended at 0.9805 and the correction from there is the wave IV and may extend weakness to 0.7700, however, it is necessary to see a daily close above resistance at 0.9143 would change this to be the preferred count.