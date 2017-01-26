<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP – 0.8503





EUR/GBP – The major (A)(B)(C)-(X)-(A)(B)(C) correction from 0.9805 is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



The single currency has remained under pressure after retreating sharply from 0.8857, retaining our view that top is possibly formed there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 0.8450 support, a sustained breach below this level would signal the rebound from 0.8304 has ended at 0.8857 (tentatively wave b top), then further fall to 0.8390-00 would follow but said support at 0.8304 should hold on first testing.



Our latest preferred count is that the wave V of a 5-wave series from 0.5682 ended at 0.9805 earlier and major from there has possibly ended at 0.8067 as A-B-C-X-A-B-C. We are keeping our view that the entire correction from 0.9805 has possibly ended at 0.7756 and as labeled as the attached daily chart and impulsive move from 0.9084 has ended at 0.7756 as a 5-waver which marked either the (C) wave or the A leg of (C), a daily close above resistance at 0.8831 would suggest (C) leg has ended and headway towards 0.9084.



On the upside, whilst recovery to 0.8580-90 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 0.8650-60 and bring another decline. Above 0.8705-10 would risk a stronger rebound to 0.8750-60 but still reckon recovery would be capped around 0.8790-00 and price should falter well below said resistance at 0.8857 and bring another decline.



Recommendation: Sell at 0.8660 for 0.8450 with stop below 0.8760.



Euro's long term uptrend started in Feb 1981 at 0.5039 and is unfolding as a (A)-(B)-(C) move with (A): 0.8433 (Feb 1993), (B): 0.5682 (May 2000) and impulsive wave (C) should have ended at 0.9805 with wave III ended at 0.7254 (May 2003), triangle wave IV at 0.6536 (23 Jan 2007) and wave V as well as wave (C) has ended at 0.9805.



We are keeping an alternate count that only wave III ended at 0.9805 and the correction from there is the wave IV and may extend weakness to 0.7700, however, it is necessary to see a daily close above resistance at 0.9143 would change this to be the preferred count.