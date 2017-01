On the downside, whilst pullback to 121.50-60 and possibly 120.00 cannot be ruled out, reckon 118.70-75 would limit downside and bring another rebound later to aforesaid upside targets. Only below previous resistance at 116.29 (minor wave i top) would defer and suggest rebound from 109.49 has ended instead (which means only minor wave iii of C has ended at 109.49), then further fall to 114.00 would follow but break of 112.60-65 is needed to bring retest of 109.49. Looking ahead, a drop below 109.49 would signal the wave v of C of larger degree wave 2 is still in progress for weakness to 107.00 but reckon downside would be limited to 105.00 and price should stay above 102.70-75 (1.618 times projection of wave A), bring another rebound later.