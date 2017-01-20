<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY - 122.54





EUR/JPY: Wave v as well as larger degree wave (C) ended at 94.11 and first leg of larger degree wave C upmove has possibly ended at 149.79 and wave 2 correction has possibly ended at 109.49.





Although slipped last week and fell to as low as 120.54 earlier this week, the single currency found decent demand there and has staged a strong rebound, retaining our bullishness and consolidation with upside bias is seen for gain to 123.00, then towards 123.70-75. Having said that, a break of 124.10-19 resistance is needed to confirm the upmove from 109.49 low has resumed for headway to 125.00, then 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49) but loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond latter level and price should falter below resistance at 126.47.



The daily chart is labeled as attached, early selloff from 169.97 (July 2008) to 112.08 is wave (A) of B instead of end of entire wave B and then the rebound from there to 139.26 is wave (B), hence, wave (C) has possibly ended at 94.12 with a diagonal triangle as labeled in the daily chart, hence upside bias is seen for further gain. Recent rally above indicated retracement level at 116.69 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the intermediate fall from 139.26-94.12) adds credence to this view and signal major reversal has commenced but first leg of this wave C has possibly ended at 149.79, hence wave 2 has commenced with wave A ended at 126.09, followed by wave B at 141.06, wave C commenced and could have ended at 109.49, above 125.00 would add credence to this view.



On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 121.90-00 and bring another rise later. Below 121.40-45 would defer and prolong consolidation, risk weakness to 121.00 but only break of said support at 120.54 would abort and signal temporary top has been formed at 124.10, bring retracement of recent upmove to 120.00 and later towards 119.00 but support at 118.71 should remain intact, bring another rally in late Q1.



Recommendation: Hold long entered at 121.00 for 123.00 with stop below 120.50.



To re-cap the corrective upmove from the record low of 88.93 (18 Oct 2000), the wave A from there is subdivided as: 1:88.93-113.72, 2:99.88 (1 Jun 2001), 3:140.91 (30 May 2003), 4:124.17 (10 Nov 2003) and 5 ended at record high of 169.97 (21 Jul 2008). The brief but sharp selloff to 112.08 is viewed as a-b-c x a-b-c wave (A) of B. The subsequent rebound to 139.26 is (B) of B and (C) of (B) has possibly ended at 94.12 and in any case price should stay well above previous chart support at 88.93, bring rally in larger degree wave C towards 150.00.