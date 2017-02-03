<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY - 121.54 EUR/JPY: Wave v as well as larger degree wave (C) ended at 94.11 and first leg of larger degree wave C upmove has possibly ended at 149.79 and wave 2 correction has possibly ended at 109.49. Despite last week’s anticipated rebound to 123.31 (our long position entered at 121.00 met target at 123.00 with 200 points profit), lack of follow through buying and the subsequent retreat suggest recent upmove is not ready to resume yet, hence further consolidation below recent high of 124.10 would take place and weakness to 121.00-05 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to 120.54 support and 119.70-75 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 112.61-124.10) should attract renewed buying interest, bring another rebound later. Above 122.50-55 would bring test of said resistance at 123.31 but a firm break above this last week’s high is needed to revive bullishness and signal pullback from 124.10 (Dec high) has ended, bring retest of this level later. Having said that, a break of 124.10-19 resistance is needed to confirm the upmove from 109.49 low has resumed for headway to 125.00, then 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49) but loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond latter level and price should falter below resistance at 126.47.



The daily chart is labeled as attached, early selloff from 169.97 (July 2008) to 112.08 is wave (A) of B instead of end of entire wave B and then the rebound from there to 139.26 is wave (B), hence, wave (C) has possibly ended at 94.12 with a diagonal triangle as labeled in the daily chart, hence upside bias is seen for further gain. Recent rally above indicated retracement level at 116.69 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the intermediate fall from 139.26-94.12) adds credence to this view and signal major reversal has commenced but first leg of this wave C has possibly ended at 149.79, hence wave 2 has commenced with wave A ended at 126.09, followed by wave B at 141.06, wave C commenced and could have ended at 109.49, above 125.00 would add credence to this view. On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 121.00-05 and bring another rise later. Only a break of said support at 120.54 would abort and signal temporary top has been formed at 124.10, bring retracement of recent upmove to 120.00 and later towards 119.00 but support at 118.71 should remain intact, bring another rally in late Q1. Recommendation: Long position entered at 121.00 met target at 123.00 with 200 points profit and would stand aside for this week.



To re-cap the corrective upmove from the record low of 88.93 (18 Oct 2000), the wave A from there is subdivided as: 1:88.93-113.72, 2:99.88 (1 Jun 2001), 3:140.91 (30 May 2003), 4:124.17 (10 Nov 2003) and 5 ended at record high of 169.97 (21 Jul 2008). The brief but sharp selloff to 112.08 is viewed as a-b-c x a-b-c wave (A) of B. The subsequent rebound to 139.26 is (B) of B and (C) of (B) has possibly ended at 94.12 and in any case price should stay well above previous chart support at 88.93, bring rally in larger degree wave C towards 150.00.