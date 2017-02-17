<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY - 120.98 EUR/JPY: Wave v as well as larger degree wave (C) ended at 94.11 and first leg of larger degree wave C upmove has possibly ended at 149.79 and wave 2 correction has possibly ended at 109.49. Although the single currency has retreated after faltering below resistance at 121.34 and further consolidation is in store, as long as indicated support at 119.33 holds, mild upside bias remains for another rebound, above said resistance at 121.34 would add credence to our view that low is possibly formed at 119.33, bring further gain to 122.00-10, however, break of resistance at 122.52 is needed to retain bullishness and signal the pullback from 124.10 has ended, bring further gain to resistance at 123.31, a firm break above this level would signal early upmove has resumed for retest of 124.10 (Dec high). Having said that, only a break of 124.10-19 resistance would extend the upmove from 109.49 low for headway to 125.00, then 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49) but loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond latter level and price should falter below resistance at 126.47.



The daily chart is labeled as attached, early selloff from 169.97 (July 2008) to 112.08 is wave (A) of B instead of end of entire wave B and then the rebound from there to 139.26 is wave (B), hence, wave (C) has possibly ended at 94.12 with a diagonal triangle as labeled in the daily chart, hence upside bias is seen for further gain. Recent rally above indicated retracement level at 116.69 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the intermediate fall from 139.26-94.12) adds credence to this view and signal major reversal has commenced but first leg of this wave C has possibly ended at 149.79, hence wave 2 has commenced with wave A ended at 126.09, followed by wave B at 141.06, wave C commenced and could have ended at 109.49, above 125.00 would add credence to this view. On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 119.70-75 and bring another rise later. Only a break of said support at 119.33 would abort and signal temporary top has been formed at 124.10, bring retracement of recent upmove to support at 118.71, then 118.30-35 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 112.61-124.10) but reckon 117.00 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would remain intact, bring another rally in late Q1. Recommendation: Hold long entered at 120.15 for 122.10 with stop below 119.15.



To re-cap the corrective upmove from the record low of 88.93 (18 Oct 2000), the wave A from there is subdivided as: 1:88.93-113.72, 2:99.88 (1 Jun 2001), 3:140.91 (30 May 2003), 4:124.17 (10 Nov 2003) and 5 ended at record high of 169.97 (21 Jul 2008). The brief but sharp selloff to 112.08 is viewed as a-b-c x a-b-c wave (A) of B. The subsequent rebound to 139.26 is (B) of B and (C) of (B) has possibly ended at 94.12 and in any case price should stay well above previous chart support at 88.93, bring rally in larger degree wave C towards 150.00.