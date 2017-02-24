<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY - 119.15 EUR/JPY: Wave v as well as larger degree wave (C) ended at 94.11 and first leg of larger degree wave C upmove has possibly ended at 149.79 and wave 2 correction has possibly ended at 109.49. Although the single currency has resumed recent decline and broke below support at 118.71, lack of follow through selling and the rebound from 118.60 suggest consolidation would be seen initially and recovery to 119.90-00 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 120.30-35 and bring another decline, a break of said support at 118.60 would extend the erratic decline from 124.10 top to 118.30-35 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 112.61-124.10) and then 117.509-60 but reckon 117.00 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would remain intact, bring another rally in late Q1.



The daily chart is labeled as attached, early selloff from 169.97 (July 2008) to 112.08 is wave (A) of B instead of end of entire wave B and then the rebound from there to 139.26 is wave (B), hence, wave (C) has possibly ended at 94.12 with a diagonal triangle as labeled in the daily chart, hence upside bias is seen for further gain. Recent rally above indicated retracement level at 116.69 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the intermediate fall from 139.26-94.12) adds credence to this view and signal major reversal has commenced but first leg of this wave C has possibly ended at 149.79, hence wave 2 has commenced with wave A ended at 126.09, followed by wave B at 141.06, wave C commenced and could have ended at 109.49, above 125.00 would add credence to this view. On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 119.90-00 is likely, reckon upside would be limited to 120.30-35 and price should falter well below resistance at 121.34, bring another decline later. Only a daily close above this resistance would abort and signal low is formed instead, bring further gain to 122.00-10, however, break of resistance at 122.52 is needed to retain bullishness and signal the pullback from 124.10 has ended, bring subsequent test of resistance at 123.31, a firm break above this level would indicate early upmove has resumed for retest of 124.10 (Dec high).



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.

To re-cap the corrective upmove from the record low of 88.93 (18 Oct 2000), the wave A from there is subdivided as: 1:88.93-113.72, 2:99.88 (1 Jun 2001), 3:140.91 (30 May 2003), 4:124.17 (10 Nov 2003) and 5 ended at record high of 169.97 (21 Jul 2008). The brief but sharp selloff to 112.08 is viewed as a-b-c x a-b-c wave (A) of B. The subsequent rebound to 139.26 is (B) of B and (C) of (B) has possibly ended at 94.12 and in any case price should stay well above previous chart support at 88.93, bring rally in larger degree wave C towards 150.00.