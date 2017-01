On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.0900 or even 1.1000 cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited and price should falter well below resistance at 1.1300, bring another decline to aforesaid downside targets. A sustained breach above 1.1300 would defer and suggest a minor wave v of 3 has ended instead and risk a stronger rebound to 1.1500 and then towards resistance at 1.1616 but still reckon resistance at 1.1714 would remain intact and bring another decline later. Only a firm break above 1.1714 resistance would defer and risk a stronger retracement of the fall from 1.3993 to 1.1800-10 and then towards 1.1900, however, reckon upside would be limited to previous support at 1.2042 (wave 1 trough) and bring another decline later.