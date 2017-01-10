<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/CHF – 1.2280





GBP/CHF – Circle wave v ended at 0.9106 and major correction has commenced for subsequent gain to 1.5547.





Despite early rebound to 1.2662, sterling ran into renewed selling interest there and has dropped quite sharply from there, dampening our bullishness and suggesting the rebound from 1.1475 has possibly ended at 1.2915 late last month, hence consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for further fall to 1.2190-00, then 1.2100, however, a sustained breach below support at 1.1962 is needed to add credence to this view and retain bearishness, bring further fall towards another previous support at 1.1899.



To recap the larger degree count, the selloff from 2.4965 (July 2007) is the beginning of wave V with circle and is labeled as 1: 2.3760, 2: 2.4425, wave 3 extension ended at 1.1470, followed by wave 4 at 1.5547, the quick rebound from 0.9106 suggests wave 5 as well as entire circle wave V could have ended there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for major correction to take place, bring initial test of 1.5547 (previous 4th of a lesser degree).



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.2390-00 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2480-85 and bring another decline later. Above 1.2545-50 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to 1.2600 but only break of said resistance at 1.2662 would revive bullishness and suggest the fall from 1.2915 has ended.



Recommendation: Sell at 1.2450 for 1.2150 with stop above 1.2550.

On the Monthly chart, the longer-term count is that major downtrend is under way with circle wave I at 2.8645 (Sep 1.978), then wave II with circle at 4.6175 (Feb 1981), the wave III with circle ended at 1.7425 (Nov 1995) and followed by wave IV with circle at 2.4965 (July 2007 with a short wave C) and wave V with circle has possibly ended at 0.9106. A monthly close above 1.5547 would add credence to this view, bring major correction to 1.7000, then towards psychological level at 2.0000.