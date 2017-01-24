<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/CHF – 1.2452





GBP/CHF – Circle wave v ended at 0.9106 and major correction has commenced for subsequent gain to 1.5547.





Although sterling edged higher after staging a strong rebound from 1.2102, as long as 1.2535-40 holds, mild downside bias remains for another retreat, below 1.2365-70 would bring test of 1.2295-00 but break of latter level is needed to signal top is formed, bring further fall to 1.2200. Looking ahead, only below 1.2150-60 would signal the rebound from 1.2102 has ended, bring resumption of the decline from 1.2915 has resumed for retest of 1.2102, then towards previous support at 1.1962 but reckon key support at 1.1899 would contain downside.



To recap the larger degree count, the selloff from 2.4965 (July 2007) is the beginning of wave V with circle and is labeled as 1: 2.3760, 2: 2.4425, wave 3 extension ended at 1.1470, followed by wave 4 at 1.5547, the quick rebound from 0.9106 suggests wave 5 as well as entire circle wave V could have ended there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for major correction to take place, bring initial test of 1.5547 (previous 4th of a lesser degree).



On the upside, above 1.2535-40 would abort bearishness and signal low has been formed at 1.2102, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2600 and then test of previous resistance at 1.2662. Only a daily close above this level would turn outlook bullish and signal the fall from 1.2915 has ended.



Recommendation: Hold short entered at 1.2450 for 1.2200 with stop above 1.2550.



On the Monthly chart, the longer-term count is that major downtrend is under way with circle wave I at 2.8645 (Sep 1.978), then wave II with circle at 4.6175 (Feb 1981), the wave III with circle ended at 1.7425 (Nov 1995) and followed by wave IV with circle at 2.4965 (July 2007 with a short wave C) and wave V with circle has possibly ended at 0.9106. A monthly close above 1.5547 would add credence to this view, bring major correction to 1.7000, then towards psychological level at 2.0000.