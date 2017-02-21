<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/CHF – 1.2552 GBP/CHF – Circle wave v ended at 0.9106 and major correction has commenced for subsequent gain to 1.5547. Sterling has remained confined within recent established range, retaining our view that further consolidation is in store, although early strong rebound from 1.2102 suggests low has possibly been formed and mild upside bias is seen for gain to 1.2605-10 but a daily close above 1.2652-62 is needed to retain bullishness and extend the rebound from 1.2102 low to 1.2745-55, above there would signal the retreat from 1.2915 has ended at 1.2102 and encourage for subsequent gain to 1.2800-10 first. To recap the larger degree count, the selloff from 2.4965 (July 2007) is the beginning of wave V with circle and is labeled as 1: 2.3760, 2: 2.4425, wave 3 extension ended at 1.1470, followed by wave 4 at 1.5547, the quick rebound from 0.9106 suggests wave 5 as well as entire circle wave V could have ended there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for major correction to take place, bring initial test of 1.5547 (previous 4th of a lesser degree). On the downside, although initial pullback to 1.2490-00 and possibly 1.2400-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2345-50 and 1.2240-50 should contain weakness, bring another rebound later. A daily close below 1.2190-00 would revive bearishness and suggest the rebound from 1.2102 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend the fall from 1.2915 to 1.2000-10 and later towards previous support at 1.1962 but reckon key support at 1.1899 would contain downside. Recommendation: Stand aside in the meantime.



On the Monthly chart, the longer-term count is that major downtrend is under way with circle wave I at 2.8645 (Sep 1.978), then wave II with circle at 4.6175 (Feb 1981), the wave III with circle ended at 1.7425 (Nov 1995) and followed by wave IV with circle at 2.4965 (July 2007 with a short wave C) and wave V with circle has possibly ended at 0.9106. A monthly close above 1.5547 would add credence to this view, bring major correction to 1.7000, then towards psychological level at 2.0000.