<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY – 137.35





GBP/JPY – Wave 5 as well as wave (III) has possibly ended at 116.85





Sterling's retreat from 148.45 (last month's high) turned out to be deeper than expected, dampening our bullishness and suggesting the rise from 120.50 (wave v trough) has ended there, hence consolidation with downside bias is seen for the fall from 148.45 (tentatively wave a top) to bring correction of the rise from 120.50, hence further fall to 136.00 and then 135.00 would be seen, however, reckon downside would be limited to 134.45-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 120.50-148.45) and reckon support at 133.45 would contain downside.



Our preferred count is that larger degree wave V with circle is unfolding from 251.12 with wave (I) 219.34, (II): 241.38 and wave (III) is subdivided into 1: 192.60, 2: 215.89 (23 Jul 2008) and wave 3 ended at 118.87 earlier in 2009. The correction from there to 162.60 is wave 4 which itself is a double three and is labeled as first a-b-c ended at 151.53, followed by wave x at 139.03, 2nd a ended at 162.60, 2nd b at 146.75 and 2nd c leg of wave 4 ended at 163.00. Therefore, the decline from 163.00 to 116.85 is now treated as wave 5 which also marked the end of larger degree wave (III), hence wave (IV) major correction has commenced for retracement of the wave (III) from 241.38 and upside target at 183.95-00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the wave (II) from 241.38) had been met, a drop below 160.00 would suggest wave (IV) has ended at 195.85, bring decline in wave (V) for initial weakness to 130 (already met) and 120.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 138.50 and then 139.00 would be seen, reckon upside would be limited to 140.00 and 140.50-60 should hold, bring another decline. Only break of previous support at 142.20 would abort and signal low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 142.50 (another previous support).



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



The long-term downtrend from 570.99 (29 Feb 1980) is labeled as an impulsive wave with III with circle ended at 129.77 (20 Apr 1995) and the corrective rebound to 251.12 (20 Jul 2007) is treated as wave IV with circle and the wave V with circle selloff from 251.12 has possibly ended at 116.80 (almost reached our indicated target at 116.00) and major correction has commenced from there and indicated upside target at 183.90-00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 251.10-116.85) had been met, reckon upside would be limited to 199.80-90 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and bring wave (V) decline in later part of 2016.