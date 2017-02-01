<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY – 143.05





GBP/JPY – Wave 5 as well as wave (III) has possibly ended at 116.85





Although sterling dropped to as low as 136.50 last month, the subsequent strong rebound suggests the pullback from 148.45 has possibly ended there, however, as price has retreated after faltering below previous resistance at 145.40, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and weakness to 141.90-00 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon support at 140.45 would remain intact and bring another rebound. A break of said resistance at 145.40 would add credence to our bullish scenario and bring further gain to 146.40-50, then 147.10-20 but said resistance at 148.45 should remain intact.



Our preferred count is that larger degree wave V with circle is unfolding from 251.12 with wave (I) 219.34, (II): 241.38 and wave (III) is subdivided into 1: 192.60, 2: 215.89 (23 Jul 2008) and wave 3 ended at 118.87 earlier in 2009. The correction from there to 162.60 is wave 4 which itself is a double three and is labeled as first a-b-c ended at 151.53, followed by wave x at 139.03, 2nd a ended at 162.60, 2nd b at 146.75 and 2nd c leg of wave 4 ended at 163.00. Therefore, the decline from 163.00 to 116.85 is now treated as wave 5 which also marked the end of larger degree wave (III), hence wave (IV) major correction has commenced for retracement of the wave (III) from 241.38 and upside target at 183.95-00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the wave (II) from 241.38) had been met, a drop below 160.00 would suggest wave (IV) has ended at 195.85, bring decline in wave (V) for initial weakness to 130 (already met) and 120.



On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 141.90-00 cannot be ruled out, reckon support at 140.45 would limit downside and 139.10-15 should remain intact, bring another rebound later. Below 138.15-20 would abort and suggest the rebound from 136.50 has ended instead, risk weakness to 137.50, then retest of this last month's low.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



The long-term downtrend from 570.99 (29 Feb 1980) is labeled as an impulsive wave with III with circle ended at 129.77 (20 Apr 1995) and the corrective rebound to 251.12 (20 Jul 2007) is treated as wave IV with circle and the wave V with circle selloff from 251.12 has possibly ended at 116.80 (almost reached our indicated target at 116.00) and major correction has commenced from there and indicated upside target at 183.90-00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 251.10-116.85) had been met, reckon upside would be limited to 199.80-90 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and bring wave (V) decline in later part of 2016.