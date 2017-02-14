<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY – 143.05 GBP/JPY – Wave 5 as well as wave (III) has possibly ended at 116.85

Although sterling slipped again earlier this month and fell to 138.55, the subsequent rebound suggests the pullback from 144.75 has possibly ended there, however, as price has retreated after meeting resistance at 142.60, suggesting further consolidation is in store and pullback to 140.50 and then 139.90-00 cannot be ruled out, having said that, reckon downside would be limited to 139.00-10 and bring another rebound later. Above said resistance at 142.60 would extend the rebound from 138.55 to 143.50, then 144.10 but break of latter level is needed to signal the pullback from 144.75 has ended, bring retest of this level later. Looking ahead, a rise above 144.75 would signal the rebound from 136.50 is still in progress and may bring further upmove to indicated resistance at 145.40, break there would add credence to our bullish scenario that correction from 148.45 has ended at 136.50, bring further gain to 146.40-50, then 147.10-20. Our preferred count is that larger degree wave V with circle is unfolding from 251.12 with wave (I) 219.34, (II): 241.38 and wave (III) is subdivided into 1: 192.60, 2: 215.89 (23 Jul 2008) and wave 3 ended at 118.87 earlier in 2009. The correction from there to 162.60 is wave 4 which itself is a double three and is labeled as first a-b-c ended at 151.53, followed by wave x at 139.03, 2nd a ended at 162.60, 2nd b at 146.75 and 2nd c leg of wave 4 ended at 163.00. Therefore, the decline from 163.00 to 116.85 is now treated as wave 5 which also marked the end of larger degree wave (III), hence wave (IV) major correction has commenced for retracement of the wave (III) from 241.38 and upside target at 183.95-00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the wave (II) from 241.38) had been met, a drop below 160.00 would suggest wave (IV) has ended at 195.85, bring decline in wave (V) for initial weakness to 130 (already met) and 120. On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 140.45-50 cannot be ruled out, reckon 139.90-00 would limit downside and 139.10-15 should remain intact, bring another rebound later. Below said support at 138.55 would abort and shift risk back to downside for weakness to 137.90-00, then 137.50 but only break of 137.10-15 would signal the rebound from 136.50 has ended, bring retest of this level later. Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



The long-term downtrend from 570.99 (29 Feb 1980) is labeled as an impulsive wave with III with circle ended at 129.77 (20 Apr 1995) and the corrective rebound to 251.12 (20 Jul 2007) is treated as wave IV with circle and the wave V with circle selloff from 251.12 has possibly ended at 116.80 (almost reached our indicated target at 116.00) and major correction has commenced from there and indicated upside target at 183.90-00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 251.10-116.85) had been met, reckon upside would be limited to 199.80-90 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and bring wave (V) decline in later part of 2017.