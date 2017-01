On the upside, whilst initial upside bias is seen for the rebound from 1.1476 to bring retracement to 1.2500 and then 1.2775-80, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3000 and resistance at 1.3445 should hold, bring another decline. Only above previous support at 1.3836 would abort and suggest a temporary low is formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.4000 and later towards 1.44-45 level but price should falter well below resistance at 1.5018, bring another selloff in late 2017.