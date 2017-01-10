<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD – 1.2127





GBP/USD – Wave 4 is unfolding as an (A)-(B)-(C) and could have ended at 1.7192





Cable has fallen after brief bounce to 1.2433 last week (once again missed our short entry at 1.2500) and the subsequent selloff adds credence to our view that the fall from 1.2775 is still in progress and test of support at 1.2082 would be seen, once this level is penetrated, this would signal rebound from 1.1995 has ended at 1.2775 and bring retest of recent low at 1.1995 first. Looking ahead, below 1.1995 would extend medium term downtrend to 1.1900-10 and later towards 1.1800 but near term oversold condition should limit downside to 1.1700 and bring rebound later.



Our preferred count on the daily chart is that cable's rebound from 1.3500 (wave (A) trough) is unfolding as a wave (B) with A ended at 1.7043, followed by triangle wave B and wave C as well as wave (B) has possibly ended at 1.7192, below support at 1.4232 would add credence to this count, then further fall to 1.4000 level would follow but reckon downside would be limited to 1.3655 support and price should stay above previous support at 1.3500.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.2200-10 is likely, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2270-80 and bring another decline to aforesaid downside targets. Above 1.2340-50 would defer and risk a stronger rebound but only break of resistance at 1.2433 would abort and suggest the fall from 1.2775 has ended instead, risk a stronger rebound to 1.2550 and then 1.2600, however, still reckon upside would be limited to 1.2725-30 and price should falter below said resistance at 1.2775 (Dec high).



Recommendation: Sell at 1.2250 for 1.2000 with stop above 1.2350.



Longer term - Cable's rise from 1.0520 (Feb 1985) to 2.0100 (September 1992) is seen as [A], the decline to 1.3682 is labeled as (B) and (C) wave rally has ended at 2.1162 (9 Nov, 2007) which is also the top of larger degree wave B with circle. The selloff from there is a 5-waver with wave (A) ended at 1.3500 (23 Jan 2009), wave (B) itself is labeled as A: 1.6733, triangle wave B: 1.4813 and wave C as well as top of wave (B) ended at 1.7192 (2014), hence the selloff from there is an impulsive wave (C) with wave I : 1.4566, wave II 1.5930, an extended wave III is unfolding and already exceeded our downside target at 1.3500 and 1.3000, hence weakness to 1.2500 and possibly 1.2000 cannot be ruled out, however, price should stay well above psychological level at 1.0000.