GBP/USD – Wave 4 is unfolding as an (A)-(B)-(C) and could have ended at 1.7192





Cable met renewed selling interest at 1.2317 last week (we recommended to sell at 1.2250 and a short position was entered) and fell again from there in line with our bearish expectation, adding credence to our bearish view that the fall from 1.2775 is still in progress, our short position reached downside target at 1.2000 as sterling dropped to as low as 1.1986 yesterday. Having said that, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.1995 and the subsequent rebound suggest consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to said resistance at 1.2317 cannot be ruled out, however, a sustained breach above there is needed to add credence to this view, bring further gain to 1.2400 and possibly test of strong resistance at 1.2433.



Our preferred count on the daily chart is that cable's rebound from 1.3500 (wave (A) trough) is unfolding as a wave (B) with A ended at 1.7043, followed by triangle wave B and wave C as well as wave (B) has possibly ended at 1.7192, below support at 1.4232 would add credence to this count, then further fall to 1.4000 level would follow but reckon downside would be limited to 1.3655 support and price should stay above previous support at 1.3500.



On the downside, whilst pullback to 1.2170-75 and 1.2150 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2100 and price should stay well above said support at 1.1986, bring another rebound later. Only a break of said support at 1.1986 would revive bearishness and extend medium term downtrend to 1.1900-10 and later towards 1.1800 but oversold condition should limit downside to 1.1700 and bring rebound later.



Recommendation: Short entered at 1.2250 met target at 1.2000 with 250 points profit and would stand aside for this week.



Longer term - Cable's rise from 1.0520 (Feb 1985) to 2.0100 (September 1992) is seen as [A], the decline to 1.3682 is labeled as (B) and (C) wave rally has ended at 2.1162 (9 Nov, 2007) which is also the top of larger degree wave B with circle. The selloff from there is a 5-waver with wave (A) ended at 1.3500 (23 Jan 2009), wave (B) itself is labeled as A: 1.6733, triangle wave B: 1.4813 and wave C as well as top of wave (B) ended at 1.7192 (2014), hence the selloff from there is an impulsive wave (C) with wave I : 1.4566, wave II 1.5930, an extended wave III is unfolding and already exceeded our downside target at 1.3500 and 1.3000, hence weakness to 1.2500 and possibly 1.2000 cannot be ruled out, however, price should stay well above psychological level at 1.0000.