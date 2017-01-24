<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD – 1.2445





GBP/USD – Wave 4 is unfolding as an (A)-(B)-(C) and could have ended at 1.7192





Cable's strong rebound from 1.1986 together with the breach of previous resistance at 1.2433 signal low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen, above 1.2545-50 would extend gain to 1.2585-90 but reckon upside would be limited to 1.2640-50 and price should falter below previous resistance at 1.2728, bring retreat later. Looking ahead, only a daily close above resistance at 1.2728 would turn outlook bullish and suggest recent entire decline has ended, then test of another previous resistance at 1.2775 would follow.



Our preferred count on the daily chart is that cable's rebound from 1.3500 (wave (A) trough) is unfolding as a wave (B) with A ended at 1.7043, followed by triangle wave B and wave C as well as wave (B) has possibly ended at 1.7192, below support at 1.4232 would add credence to this count, then further fall to 1.4000 level would follow but reckon downside would be limited to 1.3655 support and price should stay above previous support at 1.3500.



On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 1.2390-00 and possibly 1.2370 cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.2300-10 would hold and bring another rise later. Only below support at 1.2253 would suggest first leg of rebound from 1.1986 has ended instead, risk weakness to 1.2200 and then 1.2140-50 but downside should be limited to 1.2100, bring another rebound later.



Recommendation: Buy at 1.2350 for 1.2580 with stop below 1.2250.



Longer term - Cable's rise from 1.0520 (Feb 1985) to 2.0100 (September 1992) is seen as [A], the decline to 1.3682 is labeled as (B) and (C) wave rally has ended at 2.1162 (9 Nov, 2007) which is also the top of larger degree wave B with circle. The selloff from there is a 5-waver with wave (A) ended at 1.3500 (23 Jan 2009), wave (B) itself is labeled as A: 1.6733, triangle wave B: 1.4813 and wave C as well as top of wave (B) ended at 1.7192 (2014), hence the selloff from there is an impulsive wave (C) with wave I : 1.4566, wave II 1.5930, an extended wave III is unfolding and already exceeded our downside target at 1.3500 and 1.3000, hence weakness to 1.2500 and possibly 1.2000 cannot be ruled out, however, price should stay well above psychological level at 1.0000.