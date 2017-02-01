<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD – 1.2608





GBP/USD – Wave 4 is unfolding as an (A)-(B)-(C) and could have ended at 1.7192





Although cable found support at 1.2412 yesterday and has rebounded, break of last week's high at 1.2674 is needed to signal the rise from 1.1986 low is still in progress, bring retracement of recent decline to previous resistance at 1.2728, having said that, only a daily close above resistance at 1.2728 would turn outlook bullish and suggest recent entire decline has ended, then test of another previous resistance at 1.2775 would follow.



Our preferred count on the daily chart is that cable's rebound from 1.3500 (wave (A) trough) is unfolding as a wave (B) with A ended at 1.7043, followed by triangle wave B and wave C as well as wave (B) has possibly ended at 1.7192, below support at 1.4232 would add credence to this count, then further fall to 1.4000 level would follow but reckon downside would be limited to 1.3655 support and price should stay above previous support at 1.3500.



On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 1.2550 and possibly 1.2500 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited and said support at 1.2412 would remain intact, bring another rise later. Only a drop below said support at 1.2412 would suggest the rebound from 1.1986 low has ended instead, bring weakness to 1.2300-10 but reckon downside would be limited to support at 1.2253 and 1.2200 should hold from here, bring another rebound later.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week. Longer term - Cable's rise from 1.0520 (Feb 1985) to 2.0100 (September 1992) is seen as [A], the decline to 1.3682 is labeled as (B) and (C) wave rally has ended at 2.1162 (9 Nov, 2007) which is also the top of larger degree wave B with circle. The selloff from there is a 5-waver with wave (A) ended at 1.3500 (23 Jan 2009), wave (B) itself is labeled as A: 1.6733, triangle wave B: 1.4813 and wave C as well as top of wave (B) ended at 1.7192 (2014), hence the selloff from there is an impulsive wave (C) with wave I : 1.4566, wave II 1.5930, an extended wave III is unfolding and already exceeded our downside target at 1.3500 and 1.3000, hence weakness to 1.2500 and possibly 1.2000 cannot be ruled out, however, price should stay well above psychological level at 1.0000.