GBP/USD – Wave 4 is unfolding as an (A)-(B)-(C) and could have ended at 1.7192





Although cable edged higher last week to 1.2706, sterling ran into strong resistance there and has retreated quite sharply since, suggesting a temporary top is possibly formed there and consolidation below this level would be seen with mild downside bias for test of 1.2412 support, a daily close below there would bring further fall to 1.2300-10 but break of support at 1.2253 is needed to add credence to this view and suggest the rebound from 1.1986 low has ended, risk further fall to 1.2190-00 and later 1.2150.



Our preferred count on the daily chart is that cable's rebound from 1.3500 (wave (A) trough) is unfolding as a wave (B) with A ended at 1.7043, followed by triangle wave B and wave C as well as wave (B) has possibly ended at 1.7192, below support at 1.4232 would add credence to this count, then further fall to 1.4000 level would follow but reckon downside would be limited to 1.3655 support and price should stay above previous support at 1.3500.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.2530-40 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2600-10 and bring another retreat later. Above said last week’s high at 1.2706 would extend the rebound from 1.1986 towards previous resistance at 1.2775 but a sustained breach above there is needed to add credence to our view that temporary low has been formed at 1.1986, bring retracement of recent downtrend to 1.2840-50. then 1.2900-10 but reckon psychological resistance at 1.3000 would hold from here.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.

Longer term - Cable's rise from 1.0520 (Feb 1985) to 2.0100 (September 1992) is seen as [A], the decline to 1.3682 is labeled as (B) and (C) wave rally has ended at 2.1162 (9 Nov, 2007) which is also the top of larger degree wave B with circle. The selloff from there is a 5-waver with wave (A) ended at 1.3500 (23 Jan 2009), wave (B) itself is labeled as A: 1.6733, triangle wave B: 1.4813 and wave C as well as top of wave (B) ended at 1.7192 (2014), hence the selloff from there is an impulsive wave (C) with wave I : 1.4566, wave II 1.5930, an extended wave III is unfolding and already exceeded our downside target at 1.3500 and 1.3000, hence weakness to 1.2500 and possibly 1.2000 cannot be ruled out, however, price should stay well above psychological level at 1.0000.



