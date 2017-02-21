<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD – 1.2426





GBP/USD – Wave 4 is unfolding as an (A)-(B)-(C) and could have ended at 1.7192





Cable met resistance at 1.2549 and has retreated again, retaining our view that further consolidation would be seen with mild downside bias for test of support at 1.2347 but a sustained breach below there is needed to signal top has been formed at 1.2706 earlier this month, bring further fall to 1.2300-10, however, a break of support at 1.2253 is needed to provide confirmation and suggest the rebound from 1.1986 low has ended, bring further fall to 1.2190-00 and later 1.2150.



Our preferred count on the daily chart is that cable's rebound from 1.3500 (wave (A) trough) is unfolding as a wave (B) with A ended at 1.7043, followed by triangle wave B and wave C as well as wave (B) has possibly ended at 1.7192, below support at 1.4232 would add credence to this count, then further fall to 1.4000 level would follow but reckon downside would be limited to 1.3655 support and price should stay above previous support at 1.3500.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.2480 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited and 1.2549 resistance should hod, bring another retreat later. A break of 1.2549 would risk test of 1.2582 resistance but a daily close above there is needed to signal the retreat from 1.2706 has ended instead, risk a strong rebound to 1.2640-50, then towards said resistance at 1.2706. Above there would extend the rebound from 1.1986 towards previous resistance at 1.2775 but a sustained breach above there is needed to signal temporary low has been formed at 1.1986, bring retracement of recent downtrend to 1.2840-50. then 1.2900-10, however, reckon psychological resistance at 1.3000 would hold from here.



Recommendation: Hold short entered at 1.2500 for 1.2300 with stop above 1.2560.



Longer term - Cable's rise from 1.0520 (Feb 1985) to 2.0100 (September 1992) is seen as [A], the decline to 1.3682 is labeled as (B) and (C) wave rally has ended at 2.1162 (9 Nov, 2007) which is also the top of larger degree wave B with circle. The selloff from there is a 5-waver with wave (A) ended at 1.3500 (23 Jan 2009), wave (B) itself is labeled as A: 1.6733, triangle wave B: 1.4813 and wave C as well as top of wave (B) ended at 1.7192 (2014), hence the selloff from there is an impulsive wave (C) with wave I : 1.4566, wave II 1.5930, an extended wave III is unfolding and already exceeded our downside target at 1.3500 and 1.3000, hence weakness to 1.2500 and possibly 1.2000 cannot be ruled out, however, price should stay well above psychological level at 1.0000.