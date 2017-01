On the upside, whilst marginal gain to 1.3790-00 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.4000 and resistance at 1.4103 should cap this wave B, bring wave C decline later. A sustained breach above 1.4100-10 would suggest the correction from 1.4690 has possibly ended and bring a stronger rebound to 1.4300 and then 1.4500. Looking ahead, only break of said wave iii top at 1.4690 would confirm upmove has resumed in wave v for headway to 1.4900 and then psychological resistance at 1.5000 but reckon upside would be limited to 1.5410-20 (1.5 times projection of 0.9058-1.3064 measuring from 0.9407).