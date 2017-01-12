<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD – 1.3061





USD/CAD – Wave v ended at 0.9407 and a-b-c correction may extend gain to 1.4700





The greenback dropped quite sharply from 1.3589 and broke below previous support at 1.3081, suggesting the rebound from 1.2461 has possibly ended and downside risk is seen for further fall to 1.30006 support, a sustained breach below there would add credence to this view and extend weakness to 1.2950, then 1.2890-00, however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2822 support and the pair should stay above another previous support at 1.2763 due to near term oversold condition.



We are keeping our view that the wave b from 1.0657 (a leg top) has possibly ended at 0.9633 with (a): 0.9800, wave (b): 1.0447 and wave c at 0.9633, the subsequent rise from there is now treated as wave c exceeded indicated upside target at 1.3770-80 and 1.4000 and wave (3) has possibly ended at 1.4690 and wave (4) correction has commenced for retracement back to 1.2832 support, then 1.2410-20.



On the daily chart, our latest preferred count remains that the A of (B) rally from 0.9059 low (7 Nov 2007) unfolded into an impulsive wave with i: 0.9059-1.0380, ii ended at 0.9819, iii at 1.3019 followed by triangle wave iv at 1.2026 , then wave v formed a top at 1.3066 and also ended the wave A. The wave B is unfolding as an double three a-b-c-x-a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c at 1.0784, followed by wave x at 1.1725, another set of a-b-c unfolded with 2nd a at 0.9931, 2nd b at 1.0674. the 2nd c has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3900 had been met and gain to 1.4700 would follow.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.3170-75 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3240-50 and price should falter below resistance at 1.3294 (yesterday’s high) and bring another decline later. A daily close above said resistance at 1.3294 would defer and risk rebound to 1.3340-50 and possibly towards 1.3400 but resistance at 1.3461 should remain intact, bring another decline later.



Recommendation: Sell at 1.3230 for 1.3030 with stop below 1.3300.



Longer term - The selloff from 1.6194 (21 Jan 2002) to 0.9059 (07 Nov 2007) is viewed as (A) wave which is a 5-waver as labeled on the monthly chart as below, the subsequently rally is labeled as (B) with impulsive A leg of (B) ended at 1.3066, wave B of (B) is unfolding which has either ended at 0.9407 or would extend one more fall but downside should be limited to 0.9200 and 0.9000 should hold.