USD/CAD – Wave v ended at 0.9407 and a-b-c correction may extend gain to 1.4700





Although the greenback fell marginally to 1.3019 earlier this week, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent strong rebound dampened our bearishness but still reckon upside would be limited to 1.3305-10 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.3597-1.3019) and bring another decline, below 1.3150-60 would bring weakness to 1.3050 but break of indicated support at 1.3006-15 is needed to retain our bearish view that top has been formed at 1.3599, bring further fall to 1.2950, then 1.2890-00, however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2822 support and the pair should stay above another previous support at 1.2763.



We are keeping our view that the wave b from 1.0657 (a leg top) has possibly ended at 0.9633 with (a): 0.9800, wave (b): 1.0447 and wave c at 0.9633, the subsequent rise from there is now treated as wave c exceeded indicated upside target at 1.3770-80 and 1.4000 and wave (3) has possibly ended at 1.4690 and wave (4) correction has commenced for retracement back to 1.2832 support, then 1.2410-20.



On the daily chart, our latest preferred count remains that the A of (B) rally from 0.9059 low (7 Nov 2007) unfolded into an impulsive wave with i: 0.9059-1.0380, ii ended at 0.9819, iii at 1.3019 followed by triangle wave iv at 1.2026 , then wave v formed a top at 1.3066 and also ended the wave A. The wave B is unfolding as an double three a-b-c-x-a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c at 1.0784, followed by wave x at 1.1725, another set of a-b-c unfolded with 2nd a at 0.9931, 2nd b at 1.0674. the 2nd c has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3900 had been met and gain to 1.4700 would follow.



On the upside, whilst marginal gain from here cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.3305-10 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.3599-1.3019) would limit upside, bring another decline later. A daily close above there would defer and risk rebound to 1.3340-50 and possibly towards 1.3400 but resistance at 1.3461 should remain intact, bring another decline later.



Recommendation: Hold short entered at 1.3230 for 1.3030 with stop below 1.3330.



Longer term - The selloff from 1.6194 (21 Jan 2002) to 0.9059 (07 Nov 2007) is viewed as (A) wave which is a 5-waver as labeled on the monthly chart as below, the subsequently rally is labeled as (B) with impulsive A leg of (B) ended at 1.3066, wave B of (B) is unfolding which has either ended at 0.9407 or would extend one more fall but downside should be limited to 0.9200 and 0.9000 should hold.