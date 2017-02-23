<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD – 1.3148





USD/CAD – Wave v ended at 0.9407 and a-b-c correction may extend gain to 1.4700





Despite falling to 1.3009 last week, as the greenback found good support there and has rebounded again since, dampening our bearishness and further consolidation would be seen, above resistance at 1.3212 would extend the rebound from 1.2969 low for retracement of recent decline to 1.3250-60 and 1.3300 but resistance at 1.3388 should remain intact, bring another decline. In the event the greenback breaks above said resistance at 1.3388, this would suggest the retreat from 1.3599 has ended, bring further gain to 1.3460-65 later.



We are keeping our view that the wave b from 1.0657 (a leg top) has possibly ended at 0.9633 with (a): 0.9800, wave (b): 1.0447 and wave c at 0.9633, the subsequent rise from there is now treated as wave c exceeded indicated upside target at 1.3770-80 and 1.4000 and wave (3) has possibly ended at 1.4690 and wave (4) correction has commenced for retracement back to 1.2832 support, then 1.2410-20.



On the daily chart, our latest preferred count remains that the A of (B) rally from 0.9059 low (7 Nov 2007) unfolded into an impulsive wave with i: 0.9059-1.0380, ii ended at 0.9819, iii at 1.3019 followed by triangle wave iv at 1.2026 , then wave v formed a top at 1.3066 and also ended the wave A. The wave B is unfolding as an double three a-b-c-x-a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c at 1.0784, followed by wave x at 1.1725, another set of a-b-c unfolded with 2nd a at 0.9931, 2nd b at 1.0674. the 2nd c has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3900 had been met and gain to 1.4700 would follow.



On the downside, whilst pullback to 1.3100 cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.3060 would contain weakness and bring another rebound later. Only a break below said support at 1.3009 would revive bearishness, bring retest of 1.2969, however, a break of this level is needed to signal the fall from 1.3599 top has resumed and bring further fall to 1.2950, then 1.2890-00 but reckon downside would be limited to 1.2822 support and the pair should stay above another previous support at 1.2763.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



Longer term - The selloff from 1.6194 (21 Jan 2002) to 0.9059 (07 Nov 2007) is viewed as (A) wave which is a 5-waver as labeled on the monthly chart as below, the subsequently rally is labeled as (B) with impulsive A leg of (B) ended at 1.3066, wave B of (B) is unfolding which has either ended at 0.9407 or would extend one more fall but downside should be limited to 0.9200 and 0.9000 should hold.