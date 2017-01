On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 1.0100 and 1.0010-20 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 0.9900 and 0.9800 should hold, bring another rise to aforesaid upside targets. Below 0.9800 would defer and suggest a temporary top is formed instead, risk weakness to 0.9700 but only a sustained breach below support at 0.9550 would signal the corrective rise from 0.7069 low has ended and bring further fall to support at 0.9444, having said that, only a firm break below there would shift risk to the downside and further fall to 0.9300, then 0.9200 would follow but psychological support at 0.9000 should hold from here.