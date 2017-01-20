<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF – 1.0084





USD/CHF – Wave IV ended at 1.1730 and wave V has possibly ended at 0.7068





The greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0248 and dropped since last week, dampening our bullishness and suggesting a temporary top has been formed at 1.0344 last month, although dollar's recovery from 0.9996 suggests initial upside risk is for corrective bounce to 1.0135-40, upside should be limited to 1.0200 and said resistance at 1.0248 should remain intact, bring another decline later. Below said support at 0.9996 would extend the retreat from 1.0344 for retracement of recent rise to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and possibly 0.9900 but reckon 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would remain intact, bring rebound later.



Our preferred count on the daily chart is that early selloff to 0.9630 is an end of the larger degree wave III and major correction is unfolding from there with a leg ended at 1.2298 (Nov 2008 with (a): 1.0625, (b):1.0011 and (c):1.2298), wave b ended at 0.9910 with (a): 1.0370, (b): 1.1967, (c): 0.9910. The rise from there to 1.1730 is the wave c which also marked the end of wave IV and wave V has possibly ended at 0.7068.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.0135-40 is likely, upside should be limited to 1.0190-00, bring another decline. Only a break above said resistance at 1.0248 would revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 1.0344 has ended, bring further gain to 1.0300. A break of 1.0344 resistance would confirm the medium term upmove from 0.7401 (2015 low) has resumed and bring headway to 1.0390-00, then 1.0425 (61.8% projection of 0.9550-1.0205 measuring from 1.0021) but overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0500-10.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



Dollar's long-term downtrend started from 2.9343 (Feb 1995) and it was unfolding as a (A)-(B)-(C) with (A): 1.1100, (B): 1.8310 (26 Oct 2000), then followed by another impulsive wave (C) with wave III ended at 0.9630 (Mar 2008). Under this count, correction in wave IV has possibly ended at 1.1730 and wave V already broke below support at 0.9630 and met indicated downside target at 0.7500 and 0.7400. The reversal from 0.7068 suggests the wave V has possibly ended and the breach of resistance at 0.9595 add credence to this view and indicated upside target at 1.0000 had been met, however, the sharp retreat from 1.0296 to 0.7401 suggests choppy trading would be seen but price should stay above said record low at 0.7068.